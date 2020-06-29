S.Korea reports 42 more COVID-19 cases, 12,757 in total

South Korea reported 42 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,757

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 42 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,757.

The daily caseload moved roughly between 30 and 60 in recent weeks due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases. Of the new cases, 12 were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,562.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from several churches.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.21 percent.

A total of 65 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,429. The total recovery rate was 89.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.25 million people, among whom 1,228,698 tested negative for the virus and 18,499 are being checked.