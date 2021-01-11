UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 451 More COVID-19 Cases, 69,114 In Total

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 69,114

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 69,114.

The daily caseload fell below 500 in 41 days since Dec. 1, but it hovered above 100 for 64 days since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 693.

Of the new cases, 137 were Seoul residents and 142 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,759.

Fifteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,140. The total fatality rate stood at 1.65 percent.

A total of 2,143 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 52,552. The total recovery rate was 76.04 percent.

The country tested more than 4.75 million people, among whom 4,492,808 tested negative for the virus and 189,763 are being checked.

