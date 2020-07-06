S.Korea reports 48 more cases, 13,137 in total

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 13,137.

The daily caseload fell below 50 after having stayed above 60 for the past three days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country to 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

There continue to be no cases of COVID-19 in the community. It has been 66 days since the last case of COVID-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source, said a statement of the Ministry of Health.

SUVA -- Fiji confirmed on Monday one new COVID-19 case, one month after the island nation declared it was free of the virus.

Fiji's Acting Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong announced on Monday that a 66-year-old man who returned from India on Saturday tested positive on Sunday and he is now isolated in a hospital in Nadi, Fiji's third largest city.

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 44,800.

Of the new cases, seven are imported cases, 18 are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

WASHINGTON -- Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said Sunday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as he had been in contact with a person who had been tested positive.

"I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been with this person and this morning was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID," Gunn said in a video on Facebook, adding that he has not shown many symptoms and feels fine.

BEIJING -- Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,934, the National Health Commission said Monday.