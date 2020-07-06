UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 48 More Cases, 13,137 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:25 PM

S.Korea reports 48 more cases, 13,137 in total

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 13,137.

The daily caseload fell below 50 after having stayed above 60 for the past three days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country to 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

There continue to be no cases of COVID-19 in the community. It has been 66 days since the last case of COVID-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source, said a statement of the Ministry of Health.

SUVA -- Fiji confirmed on Monday one new COVID-19 case, one month after the island nation declared it was free of the virus.

Fiji's Acting Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong announced on Monday that a 66-year-old man who returned from India on Saturday tested positive on Sunday and he is now isolated in a hospital in Nadi, Fiji's third largest city.

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 44,800.

Of the new cases, seven are imported cases, 18 are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

WASHINGTON -- Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said Sunday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as he had been in contact with a person who had been tested positive.

"I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been with this person and this morning was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID," Gunn said in a video on Facebook, adding that he has not shown many symptoms and feels fine.

BEIJING -- Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,934, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Related Topics

India China Facebook Fine Beijing Man Singapore South Korea Fiji Sunday All From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

1 minute ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

4 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

12 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

16 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

31 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.