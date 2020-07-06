S.Korea reports 48 more COVID-19 cases, 13,137 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 13,137

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 13,137.

The daily caseload fell below 50 after having stayed above 60 for the past three days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 24 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,690.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from churches and temples, a health functional food retailer, and nursing homes.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 284. The total fatality rate stood at 2.16 percent.

A total of 16 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,848. The total recovery rate was 90.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.33 million people, among whom 1,297,367 tested negative for the virus and 21,292 are being checked.