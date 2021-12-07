S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea reported 4,954 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 482,310

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 4,954 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 482,310.

The daily caseload was up from 4,325 in the previous day, recording the country's highest Monday figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,115 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,315 and 248 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in non-capital areas was 1,246, or 25.3 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 36, including nine imported cases and 27 local transmissions, up 12 from the prior day.

Thirty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,924.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 774, up 47 from the previous day.

Sixty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,957. The total fatality rate was 0.82 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,733,049 people, or 83.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,410,206, or 80.6 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 4,242,449 people, or 8.3 percent of the population.