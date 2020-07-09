S.Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 13,293 in total

South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,293

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,293.

The daily caseload moved between 40 and 70 for the past week due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 22 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,768. It continued to increase in double digits for the past two weeks.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from churches and temples.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 287. The total fatality rate stood at 2.16 percent.

On the same day, 49 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,019. The total recovery rate was 90.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.37 million people, among whom 1,334,566 tested negative for the virus and 23,912 are being checked.