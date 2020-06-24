UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 51 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,535 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

S.Korea reports 51 more COVID-19 cases, 12,535 in total

South Korea reported 51 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,535

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 51 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,535.

The daily caseload rose above 50 in four days owing to the continued growth in both local and imported cases. Of the new cases, 20 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,491.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to health product retailer and distribution centers.

Sixteen cases have been found from a Russia-flagged ship docked in the country's southeastern port city of Busan.

A total of 170 port workers have been in isolation because of their contact with the sailors of the Russian vessel.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 281. The total fatality rate stood at 2.24 percent.

A total of 22 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,930. The total recovery rate was 87.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.20 million people, among whom 1,175,817 tested negative for the virus and 20,245 are being checked.

