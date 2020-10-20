S.Korea reports 58 more COVID-19 cases, 25,333 in total

South Korea reported 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 25,333 as of Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 25,333 as of Tuesday.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, but the double-digit expansion continued due to small cluster infections in the capital Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 11 were Seoul residents and 22 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen were imported cases, lifting the combined figure to 3,550.

Three more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 447. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 98 more patients were discharged from quarantine after they fully recovered, raising the combined number to 23,466. The overall recovery rate was 92.63 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.49 million people, among whom 2,446,599 tested negative for the coronavirus and currently 19,379 are being checked.