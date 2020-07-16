S.Korea reports 61 more COVID-19 cases, 13,612 in total

South Korea reported 61 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,612

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 61 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,612.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in three days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 47 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,966.

It was the highest in 113 days, continuing to increase in double digits for three straight weeks.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 291. The total fatality rate stood at 2.14 percent.

A total of 48 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,396. The total recovery rate was 91.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.44 million people, among whom 1,404,332 tested negative for the virus and 23,404 are being checked.