S.Korea Reports 63 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,967 In Total

S.Korea reports 63 more COVID-19 cases, 12,967 in total

South Korea reported 63 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections in the country to 12,967

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 63 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections in the country to 12,967.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in five days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases. Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,619.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from several churches, a private cram school and a fitness center.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.17 percent.

A total of 75 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,759. The total recovery rate was 90.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.30 million people, among whom 1,273,234 tested negative for the virus and 21,560 are being checked.

