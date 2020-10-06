UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 75 More COVID-19 Cases, 24,239 In Total

S.Korea reports 75 more COVID-19 cases, 24,239 in total

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 75 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,239.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the sixth straight day, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 13 were Seoul residents and 34 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,305.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 422. The total fatality rate stood at 1.74 percent.

A total of 197 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,083. The total recovery rate was 91.11 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.36 million people, among whom 2,318,457 tested negative for the virus and 22,737 are being checked.

