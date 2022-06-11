UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 8,442 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 04:13 PM

S.Korea reports 8,442 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 8,442 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,218,078, the health authorities said Saturday.

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 8,442 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,218,078, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 9,315 in the previous day and was lower than 12,037 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,185.

Among the new cases, 64 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,277.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 101, down six from the previous day.

A total of 10 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,351. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

37 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Rami ..

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

58 minutes ago
 Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

1 hour ago
 Historical site at Yanqing Olympic Village connect ..

Historical site at Yanqing Olympic Village connects past and future

2 minutes ago
 SeePrime's latest short film 'Radio' released

SeePrime's latest short film 'Radio' released

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.