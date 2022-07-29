S.Korea reports 85,320 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 85,320 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 19,620,517, the health authorities said Friday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 85,320 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 19,620,517, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 88,384 in the previous day, but it was higher than 68,597 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 77,577.

Among the new cases, 439 were imported, lifting the total to 43,538.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 234, up 38 from the previous day.

Thirty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,992. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.