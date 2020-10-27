S.Korea reports 88 more COVID-19 cases, 26,043 in total

South Korea reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday, raising its total tally to 26,043

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday, raising its total tally to 26,043.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after 119 recorded in the previous day, but the double-digit increase continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 24 were Seoul residents, and 27 were people residing in the Gyeonggi province.

Sixteen were imported cases from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,679.

Three more deaths were reported, raising the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 460. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 76 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making a full recovery, bringing the combined number to 23,981. The total recovery rate was 92.08 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.56 million people, among whom 2,518,541 testing negative for the virus and 23,003 are being checked.