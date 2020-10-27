UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 88 More COVID-19 Cases, 26,043 In Total

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

S.Korea reports 88 more COVID-19 cases, 26,043 in total

South Korea reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday, raising its total tally to 26,043

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday, raising its total tally to 26,043.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after 119 recorded in the previous day, but the double-digit increase continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 24 were Seoul residents, and 27 were people residing in the Gyeonggi province.

Sixteen were imported cases from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,679.

Three more deaths were reported, raising the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 460. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 76 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making a full recovery, bringing the combined number to 23,981. The total recovery rate was 92.08 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.56 million people, among whom 2,518,541 testing negative for the virus and 23,003 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

4 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

16 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally nears 8 million, total deat ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Pushing Ahead With Agricultural Projects Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Planning to Meet With MMA Fighter Nurmagomed ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko to Hold Preparatory Meeting on All-Bela ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.