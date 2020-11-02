S.Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 26,732 in total

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:58 PM

South Korea reported 97 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,732

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 97 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,732.

The daily caseload fell below 100 in six days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 20 were Seoul residents and 40 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,796.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 468. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 38 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,395. The total recovery rate was 91.26 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.63 million people, among whom 2,584,394 tested negative for the virus and 25,524 are being checked.

