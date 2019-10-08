S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communications Channel - Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea and Russia have been planning to set up a military communications channel between their air forces in a bid to avoid incidents related to violating each other's air defense identification zones, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) South Korea and Russia have been planning to set up a military communications channel between their air forces in a bid to avoid incidents related to violating each other's air defense identification zones, Seoul 's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.

"We have made military and diplomatic efforts to prevent any accidental entry into South Korea's air defense identification zone [KADIZ]," the JCF said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The two sides began discussing the issue in 2004 and completed consultations on the draft of the envisioned memorandum of understanding in November last year. A joint defense committee will meet on October 22 to discuss further steps.

In July, South Korea claimed that two Russian warplanes Tu-95MS allegedly entered Korean airspace over South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo without prior notice, while conducting the Russia-China first joint air patrol.

In accordance with the instructions, South Korean fighter jets fired signal flares and carried out warning shots. The Russian Defense Ministry described this action by South Korean F-16 fighters as "air hooliganism".

South Korea has claimed that Russian aircrafts had trespassed the KADIZ 13 times this year alone.

Russia has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.