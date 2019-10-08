UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea, Russia Plan To Set Up Air Force Communications Channel - Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communications Channel - Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea and Russia have been planning to set up a military communications channel between their air forces in a bid to avoid incidents related to violating each other's air defense identification zones, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) South Korea and Russia have been planning to set up a military communications channel between their air forces in a bid to avoid incidents related to violating each other's air defense identification zones, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.

"We have made military and diplomatic efforts to prevent any accidental entry into South Korea's air defense identification zone [KADIZ]," the JCF said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The two sides began discussing the issue in 2004 and completed consultations on the draft of the envisioned memorandum of understanding in November last year. A joint defense committee will meet on October 22 to discuss further steps.

In July, South Korea claimed that two Russian warplanes Tu-95MS allegedly entered Korean airspace over South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo without prior notice, while conducting the Russia-China first joint air patrol.

In accordance with the instructions, South Korean fighter jets fired signal flares and carried out warning shots. The Russian Defense Ministry described this action by South Korean F-16 fighters as "air hooliganism".

South Korea has claimed that Russian aircrafts had trespassed the KADIZ 13 times this year alone.

Russia has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

Related Topics

Russia Seoul South Korea North Korea July October November All

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Receives First Rafael Jet ..

6 minutes ago

National Games torch reaches Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.