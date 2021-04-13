SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) South Korea strongly regrets Japan's unilateral decision to discharge water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the sea and believes it is unacceptable, Minister for Government Policy Coordination Koo Yun-cheol said at a briefing.

"Our government expresses strong regret with the decision of the Japanese government to release contaminated water from Fukushima into the ocean, we will take all necessary measures, we consider the safety of our citizens a priority principle... This measure of the Japanese government is unacceptable," Koo said.

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Japan's government had decided to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima NPP into the sea. Despite neighboring states' concerns, Japan's leadership said there would be no negative impact on the environment or human health.