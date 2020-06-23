UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Says To Sternly Deal With Scattering Of Anti-DPRK Leaflets

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:35 PM

S.Korea says to sternly deal with scattering of anti-DPRK leaflets

South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday that it will sternly deal with the scattering of leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) after the alleged dispersion of such leaflets across the inter-Korean border overnight

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday that it will sternly deal with the scattering of leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) after the alleged dispersion of such leaflets across the inter-Korean border overnight.

The unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs expressesed deep regrets over an attempt by some civic group activists to send anti-DPRK leaflets and materials across the border, according to a statement.

The ministry noted that it will sternly deal with such acts in cooperation with relevant agencies, including the police, adding that it will strongly respond to the anti-DPRK leaflets distribution, which escalates tensions between the two Koreas and endangers the lives and safety of people residing in border areas.

Some civic group activists, mostly defectors from the DPRK, claimed to fly balloons carrying anti-DPRK leaflets and materials Monday night in an area near the western inter-Korean border.

According to local media reports, the balloons were found in an eastern area of South Korea, some 70 km southeast away from the place the balloons were flown.

Earlier this month, the ministry filed a legal complaint against two civic groups for having sent anti-DPRK leaflets.

The government of Gyeonggi province, surrounding the capital Seoul, asked the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency and the Gyeonggi Northern Provincial Police Agency earlier in the day to investigate the civic group activists who distributed anti-DPRK leaflets on Monday.

The provincial government noted that the civic groups have been suspected of embezzling and misusing donations and doing fraudulent businesses by disguising themselves as human rights activists and insulting others.

Pyongyang has recently cut off all communication lines with Seoul and blown up the inter-Korean joint liaison office building near the border with South Korea in protest against the dispersion of anti-DPRK leaflets across the border by defectors in the South.

Related Topics

Protest Police Seoul South Korea Border Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Inadequate case preparation by AAG annoys Supreme ..

46 seconds ago

ANF advises citizens to use complaint number 1415 ..

48 seconds ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner visit under construction Bannu Medica ..

51 seconds ago

World started taking notice of Indian atrocities i ..

53 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing against Gilani till July 9

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.