S.Korea says trust-building to determine pace of Korean Peninsula denuke

Trust-building between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States will determine the pace of the Korean Peninsula denuclearization, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Trust-building between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States will determine the pace of the Korean Peninsula denuclearization, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said.

Kim made the remarks during a joint interview with global news agencies, including Xinhua, in Seoul on Wednesday, saying both Pyongyang and Washington should consider how to gain trust from each other actively, not passively.

"The process of building trust will likely determine the pace of denuclearization," said Kim who noted that trust-building is a process in which trust is built through the repetition of agreements and implementations and "trust must be reciprocal.

" "How to build trust is the most important factor to make a (possible) third (DPRK-U.S.) summit be prepared and successful," said the minister.

Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump had held two summits in Singapore last June and in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in February.

Following the Singapore summit, Kim and Trump agreed to complete denuclearization of and lasting peace settlement on the peninsula, but the second meeting ended without an agreement.