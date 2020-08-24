S.Korea Seeks Cooperation With Russia on Fifth-Generation Jets, Drones, Space - Attache

(@FahadShabbir)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) South Korea is seeking military cooperation with Russia amid growing threat on the Korean peninsula, with particular interest in the technology of Russian fifth-generation planes, drones and the exploration of space, Kim Young Wook, air attache at the South Korean embassy in Russia, told Sputnik.

"The great threat is from North Korea. Not only in the military sphere but also in political. Our government is trying to [establish] a permanent peaceful atmosphere in the Korean Peninsula. To do this we need cooperation with other countries, especially with Russia," Kim said on the sidelines of the international defense industry forum Army 2020.

According to the official, South Korea wants "to have cooperation in military technology with Russia."

The technology of Russia's fifth-generation planes, like Sukhoi Su-57 jets, and drones would be of great interest to South Korea, he noted.

"Russia is developing the fifth-generation jet plane. If we have a possibility, it would be a good technology for us. We are not developing these fifth-generation jet plane. If we have our chance to have cooperation with Russia, it would be great," Kim said.

According to Kim, as an air attache, he was very interested in developing technology in space.

"Korea is still a very powerful country in the military power but we also have to develop our technologies in cosmos, in the universe, all over the space. We have to learn more about experience and technology from Russia," he said.

Kim noted that it was an honor for him to visit Russia's Army 2020 forum and see the military hardware and technology Russia showcases. The diplomat added that the exhibition provided many opportunities to learn from Russia which has a lot of military experience.

Asked about the relations between Seoul and Washington, Kim said that South Korea and the US were "still very close allied countries" and that their military training remained very important.

"The level of training [between the US and South Korean troops] depends on the political situation on the peninsula," the diplomat said.

Russia has hosted the international defense industry event annually since 2015. This year's edition began on Sunday and will end on Saturday.