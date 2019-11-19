UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Students Take All Important College Entrance Exam

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

S.Korea students take all important college entrance exam

South Korean students took an annual college entrance exam on Thursday, seen as an all-important test in the education-obsessed society

SEUOL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korean students took an annual college entrance exam on Thursday, seen as an all-important test in the education-obsessed society.

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which started from 8:40 a.m. local time, would run through 5:40 p.m. at 1,185 test sites nationwide, according to the education ministry.

A total of 548,734 high school students and graduates registered to take the nine-hour exam this year, down 46,190 from the previous year.

It was the lowest number of applicants in 27 years amid the low birth rate that led to the continued fall in teenagers of school age.

The college entrance exam is believed here to determine students' course of life and future professions in a South Korean society where graduating from a prestigious university is crucial to obtaining a successful job.

The government took measures to control traffic and reschedule the morning rush hour to help students arrive on time at the test sites.

Under government orders, public offices opened an hour later than usual to alleviate traffic jam during the morning rush hour. The local bourse also opened an hour later.

Buses and subways extended rush-hour services by two hours to help all test-takers arrive on time, and traffic was restricted by police within 200 meters of test centers.

All airplane takeoffs and landings will be suspended for 35 minutes from 1:05 p.m. during the listening section of an English exam as part of the noise-control measures.

The CSAT consists of five sections, including the Korean language, mathematics, English, the Korean history and natural sciences and the second foreign language and Chinese character.

Related Topics

Police Education China Job Traffic North Korea All From Government

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

7 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

3 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prison ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes release of two ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.