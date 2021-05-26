S.Korea to Allow People Go Outside Maskless After 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shot - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) People in South Korea will no longer have to wear masks outside starting July if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

The initiative is reportedly part of a program on incentives, unveiled at a daily interagency COVID-19 response meeting, to boost public participation in the national vaccination drive.

According to the news agency, apart from being allowed to go outdoors without a mask, those who had the first vaccine shot will also be exempt from the capacity limits at places of worship, also starting July.

Another vaccination perk will be an exemption from the ban on gatherings over eight among direct relatives, as well as fewer restrictions in accessing community and welfare centers for seniors.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in February, South Korea has fully vaccinated 1.9 million people or 3.8 percent of its 52-million population.

