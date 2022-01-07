S.Korea to ban using disposable products in cafes, restaurants from April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea will ban using disposable products in cafes and restaurants from April, which was temporarily permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Friday

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :South Korea will ban using disposable products in cafes and restaurants from April, which was temporarily permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Friday.

The use of disposable items, such as single-use plastic cups, plates, containers and cutlery, will be banned in cafes and restaurants beginning April 1, according to the ministry.

From Nov. 24, the use of disposable paper cups, plastic straws and plastic coffee stirrers will be prohibited. The use of disposable plastic bags will also be banned in general retail businesses, such as convenience stores.

The ministry has temporarily allowed the use of disposable items during the pandemic that raised demand for food delivery and take-out services.

The ministry said that more plastic wastes were produced during the pandemic as the consumption of disposable and single-use products was increased.

The amount of paper wastes soared 25 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the readings for plastic wastes, foamed resin and vinyl going up 19 percent, 14 percent and 9 percent respectively.