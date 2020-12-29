S.Korea to Buy Vaccines for 20 Million People From Moderna - Presidential Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) South Korea has agreed to buy 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses from US biotech company Moderna to inoculate 20 million people, presidential administration spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a briefing.

"President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held a videoconference last night from 21:53 to 22:20. During a 27-minute conversation, they agreed to supply 40 million vaccine doses for 20 million people," Kang said.

"This is twice the 20 million doses [previously] negotiated with the company. With the increased order volume, a price reduction is expected," he said.