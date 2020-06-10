UrduPoint.com
S.Korea To Charge Anti-DPRK Civic Groups After All Inter-Korean Hotlines Severed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:55 PM

South Korea decided Wednesday to file a legal complaint against two civic groups having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), after Pyongyang's action to sever all inter-Korean communication lines

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea decided Wednesday to file a legal complaint against two civic groups having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), after Pyongyang's action to sever all inter-Korean communication lines.

The South Korean unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a statement that the government will charge the two groups for violating the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act.

The ministry noted that the government will launch the process of cancelling the permission of incorporation given to the two civic groups.

The civic groups delivered anti-DPRK propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border by flying balloons or setting the sealed plastic bottles into the ocean near the border areas.

The ministry said such acts were in violation of the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act that requires people to get approval from the government before sending materials to the DPRK.

Such acts were directly in violation of the agreement between the leaders of the two Koreas, escalating inter-Korean tensions and endangering the lives and safety of people residing near the border areas, the ministry added.

Seoul's action came a day after the DPRK's official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that the DPRK will "completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the north and the south, which has been maintained through the north-south joint liaison office" starting from 12:00 (0300 GMT) on June 9.

Other hotlines will also be cut off, including the East and West Seas communication lines between the two militaries and the hotline between the office building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and South Korean president office Blue House, according to the KCNA.

According to the unification ministry, the DPRK has not answered the call from South Korea through all inter-Korean communication lines.

The development came in the DPRK's protest at anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown on May 31 by a civic group, composed mostly of defectors from the DPRK, across the inter-Korean border.

