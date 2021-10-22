South Korea is pushing ahead with its annual Hoguk military exercise next week, despite dissatisfaction expressed by North Korea, which considers the drills "provocative," media reported on Friday

South Korean news agency Yonhap said, citing officials, that the exercise will begin on Monday and continue until November 5.

The drills involving the army, navy, marine corps and air force will be aimed at enhancing their interoperability, the Joint Chiefs of Staff was cited as saying.

North Korea's state-run Korea Central News Agency has slammed South's drills as "war games destroying peace and security in the Korean peninsula and stretching the situation to the edge."

The Hoguk exercise has been held annually since 1996. This year's edition will take place in the aftermath of a new missile launch by North Korea, which tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday.