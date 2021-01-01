S.Korea to Start Demanding COVID-19 Tests From Foreigners at Airports Next Friday -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) South Korea will demand negative COVID-19 tests from foreign citizens arriving in the country per plane starting from next Friday, South Korea's state media reported on Friday.

The foreigners will have to make polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test within 72 hours before their arrival in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Foreigners arriving at South Korean ports will be required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test starting from January 15.

The new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in multiple countries is linked to the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus firstly detected in the UK in mid-December, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.