S.Korea to stop summoning of criminal suspects

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :South Korea's prosecution office said on Friday that it will stop the criticized practice of openly summoning criminal suspects, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in's instruction early this week to rapidly offer its reform plan in this regards.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office was quoted by local media as saying state prosecutors will completely abolish the practice of openly subpoenaing suspects, witnesses or others involved in investigations to guarantee the basic rights of those involved in investigations.

In the past, prosecutors unveiled schedules for the summoning of suspects or witnesses in an investigation drawing much public attention, forcing them to be exposed to the media report before their guilt or innocence is proven.

The abolition came after President Moon ordered the prosecutor general to come up with his own reform plan for the prosecution office.

Moon also said that there was a lack of improvement in the way of exercising prosecutorial rights, the investigative practices and the organization culture.