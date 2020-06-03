UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Unveils Biggest Extra Budget Plan To Tackle COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:30 AM

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

South Korea unveiled the country's biggest-ever supplementary budget plan Wednesday to tackle an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):South Korea unveiled the country's biggest-ever supplementary budget plan Wednesday to tackle an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

The extra budget plan worth 35.3 trillion won (28.5 billion U.S. dollars) will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

If approved, it would be the country's largest-ever supplementary budget. The previous high was 28.4 trillion won (23 billion U.S. dollars) earmarked in 2009 to deal with the global financial crisis.

Of the total, 23.8 trillion won (19.2 billion U.S. dollars) will be financed through the issuance of government bonds, while the remaining 11.5 trillion won (9.3 billion U.S. dollars) will be funded through an adjusted fiscal expenditure.

Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, told a press briefing that the COVID-19 outbreak roiled domestic demand, such as consumption and investment, as well as export and tourism coming from the global economic downturn.

Hong noted that the worsening of economic situations and the employment shock was coming into a clearer sight, explaining why the government drew up the third extra budget plan in 2020 alone.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, dived 1.4 percent in the January-March quarter from the previous quarter, marking the biggest quarterly fall in over 11 years since the fourth quarter of 2008.

The number of jobs tumbled 476,000 in April from a year earlier, logging the biggest decline in over 21 years since February 1999.

The government has announced a total of 250 trillion won (200 billion U.S. dollars) worth of measures to financially support microbusiness owners, small and big companies that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

It spent fiscal money to encourage companies to maintain workforce, while providing relief grants for all households to bolster consumer spending.

To finance the expansionary fiscal policy, two extra budget plans worth 11.

7 trillion won (9.5 billion U.S. dollars) and 12.2 trillion won (10 billion U.S. dollars) each were passed through the parliament earlier this year.

The third supplementary budget plan came amid the gloomier outlook for the South Korean economy.

Earlier this week, the finance ministry revised down its 2020 growth outlook for the economy to 0.1 percent from its previous forecast of 2.4 percent unveiled six months earlier.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) announced a grimmer outlook, expecting the economy to contract 0.2 percent this year. It was sharply down from the BOK's previous expectation of 2.1 percent growth.

The BOK slashed its target rate by 25 basis points to a new all-time low of 0.50 percent last week, after cutting the rate by 50 basis points in March.

To prepare for a post-COVID-19 era in the medium term and tackle an economic crisis and create jobs in the short term, the government will push for a so-called South Korean version of the "New Deal" consisting of 25 government projects that include 12 for digital New Deal, eight for green New Deal, and five for employment safety net.

A combined government fund worth 76 trillion won (61 billion U.S. dollars) will be spent on the New Deal projects by the end of 2025.

During the first phase that will ran through 2022, 13.4 trillion won (10.8 billion U.S. dollars) will be spent on digital New Deal to solidify a digital ecosystem using 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, expand a digital infrastructure especially in rural areas, and foster non-face-to-face digital industries.

For green New Deal, 12.9 trillion won (10.4 billion U.S. dollars) will be allotted by 2022 to build an environmentally-friendly infrastructure, create a green ecosystem for green industries, and boost a fuel efficiency in houses and cars.

By 2022, 5 trillion won (4 billion U.S. dollars) will be allocated for the employment safety net that aims to financially support jobless people for a sustainable growth.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister World Parliament Budget Bank South Korea North Korea Money 5G February March April 2020 Bank Of Khyber All From Government Billion Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

52 minutes ago

Quarantine can't quash Hong Kong golfer Tiffany's ..

5 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 June 2020

1 hour ago

Australia heading for recession after economy cont ..

4 minutes ago

Egypt, UAE Welcome Resumption of Talks on Ceasefir ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.