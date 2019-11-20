UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Urges Japan To Take Measures For Resolving Trade Spat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:43 PM

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving trade spat

South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday urged Japan to take measures for resolving the ongoing trade spat between the two countries

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday urged Japan to take measures for resolving the ongoing trade spat between the two countries.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance who doubles as the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, told a meeting with economy-relevant ministers that Japan should take advanced actions for the normalized trade between the two nations.

He noted that Japan's export restrictions would do damage to both South Korea and Japan while weakening the global value chain significantly.

The meeting was held at a local chemical firm's research center in Ansan, some 40 km southwest of Seoul, to review measures for strengthening the competitiveness of domestic companies in the industrial materials, parts, equipment sector.

The minister said the government has constantly pushed for the comprehensive measures to strengthen the relevant industry's competitiveness.

In July, Japan tightened regulations over its export to South Korea of three materials, vital to produce memory chips and display panels that are the mainstay of the South Korean export.

Japan's export curbs came following the South Korean top court's rulings that ordered some of Japanese firms to pay reparation to the South Korean victims who were forced into hard labor without pay during the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea and Japan held the second round of talks in Geneva overnight as part of a dispute settlement process under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). It ended without progress.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Progress Ansan Seoul Geneva Japan South Korea North Korea July Government Industry Top Court

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Two laborers died, two injured in roof collapse in ..

1 minute ago

DC directs for releasing funds to govt school for ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet on ..

1 minute ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered Rs 10 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.