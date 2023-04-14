MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) South Korean and US air forces conducted joint drills involving a nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that North Korea tested a new Hwasongpho-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.