UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea, U.S. Hold Talks Over Upkeep Cost-sharing For USFK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

S.Korea, U.S. hold talks over upkeep cost-sharing for USFK

Negotiators from South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul over the sharing of the upkeep cost for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Negotiators from South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul over the sharing of the upkeep cost for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

During the two-day talks through Wednesday, the South Korean side stressed that negotiations should go on under the framework of the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), a South Korea-U.S. accord to share defense cost for some 28,500 U.S. troops stationed here, according to the Seoul ministry.

South Korea also emphasized during the talks that the agreement should be reached in a fair, reasonable, mutually acceptable way that can strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

South Korea and the United States agreed to closely continue negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable deal, the Seoul ministry said, adding that the two sides expanded the understanding of each other despite the lingering gap over various issues.

The next round of negotiations for the 11th SMA was set to be held in January in the United States. The 10th SMA, which was reached in March, was scheduled to expire by the end of this year.

Under the 10th SMA, South Korea paid 1.04 trillion won (about 890 million U.S. dollars) this year for the stationing of U.S. troops here, up 8.2 percent from last year.

The United States reportedly demanded about 5 billion U.S. Dollars from South Korea for next year's defense cost.

Since 1991, South Korea has shared the upkeep cost for U.S. forces here, including costs for South Korean civilians hired by the USFK, for construction of military installations and for logistics support.

Related Topics

Seoul Alliance South Korea United States North Korea January March From Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Iran's Rouhani Says Testing Advanced IR-9 Uranium- ..

24 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

26 seconds ago

China's new aircraft carrier designed, built indep ..

28 seconds ago

Excise Dept declares five districts' offices as Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to construct Babusar Top tunnel for boosting ..

3 minutes ago

Russia seizes 'wrongly labelled' UN methadone as c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.