S.Korea, US May Dissolve Working Group in Conciliatory Gesture to Pyongyang - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) South Korea and the United States have agreed to consider getting rid of the joint working group on North Korea as a conciliatory gesture to Pyongyang that has always denounced the group as a hurdle to inter-Korean relations, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached by South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and US Special Representative Sung Kim during in-person talks in Seoul on Monday as Seoul and Washington attempt to revive dialogue with Pyongyang. Following the talks, Kim said Washington expected Pyongyang to give a positive assessment of the US offer to resume dialogue.

"During the talks between the top nuclear envoys, the two sides checked the operation of the existing working group and agreed to consider terminating it," the ministry said in a press release cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The joint working group was set up in November 2018 to coordinate the approaches of the US and South Korea on the North's denuclearization and humanitarian aid, among other things. Pyongyang, however, condemned the move, saying that it only slows down possible cooperation between the two Koreas.