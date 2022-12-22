S.Korea, US May Hold Major Live-Fire Exercise for First Time in 6 Years - Defense Ministry

South Korea and the United States are mulling the possibility of holding a large-scale joint live-fire exercise in 2023 for the first time in six years to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-gyu said on Thursday.

"Next year, the allies will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the alliance, and on this occasion, we are considering various ways to demonstrate the strength of our military forces and the alliance's overwhelming ability to deter North Korea. A joint combined demonstration of firepower could be one option," Jeon told a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Yonhap news agency reported that such exercises usually involved thousands of military personnel, artillery pieces and other weapons systems.

The last time Washington and Seoul carried out such a major live-fire exercise was in April 2017. Approximately 2,000 soldiers from both nations participated in the drill then. The exercise also involved South Korea's Apache helicopters, K2 battle tanks, F-15K fighters and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as US' M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and A-10 attack aircraft.

The administration of former President Moon Jae-in, who governed South Korea from 2017 and 2022, canceled many major military exercises or held them on a reduced scale as a sign of support for diplomatic efforts to develop inter-Korean relations.

On Wednesday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Seoul and Washington would expand the scope of joint field exercises in 2023 due to ongoing North Korean missile launches. About 20 joint drills, including the Ssang Yong landing exercise, are already scheduled for the first half of the next year. As part of the military drills, South Korea and the US plan to work out realistic training scenarios to combat the North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

In fact, the expanded scope of the future exercises will be on the same level as the large-scale field drill Foal Eagle suspended in 2019, according to the Yonhap news agency.