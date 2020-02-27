S.Korea, US to Postpone Joint Military Drills Over Coronavirus - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) South Korea and the United States will postpone their joint military drills over the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Combined Forces Command (CFC) said in a statement.

The South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday the number of people infected with COVID-19 in South Korea had risen by 334 to 1,595 over the past 24 hours.

According to KCDC, of the new cases, 307 were registered in the city of Daegu, the rest throughout the country.

A total of 12 people have died, 24 recovered, while tests of another 21,097 people are being conducted.