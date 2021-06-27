S.Korean Anti-Corruption Secretary Resigns Over Alleged Property Speculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Kim Gi-pyo, an aide to the South Korean president for anti-corruption, stepped down despite denying the allegation that he was involved in a real estate scheme with multimillion Dollar loans, a spokesperson for the South Korean Presidency said on Sunday.

"Presidential secretary Kim Gi-pyo has expressed his views that, although he did not acquire the real estate for purposes of speculation, he should no longer be a burden to the state affairs given the public's expectations of a public servant's ethical and social responsibilities," senior public communication secretary Park Soo-hyun told a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Park added that President Moon Jae-in accepted Kim's resignation right away.

As part of South Korea's anti-corruption measures, high-level government officials must declare their assets. Appointed to the position in March, Kim told the government that he owns property worth 9.12 billion won ($8 million) but also having financial liabilities of 5.62 billion won. His registered real estate includes two commercial stores in Seoul, an apartment in the Seongnam city south of Seoul, and a forest land.

Kim apologized for the "misunderstanding" and promised to resolve the issue by getting rid of some of his belongings.