UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Anti-Corruption Secretary Resigns Over Alleged Property Speculation

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

S.Korean Anti-Corruption Secretary Resigns Over Alleged Property Speculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Kim Gi-pyo, an aide to the South Korean president for anti-corruption, stepped down despite denying the allegation that he was involved in a real estate scheme with multimillion Dollar loans, a spokesperson for the South Korean Presidency said on Sunday.

"Presidential secretary Kim Gi-pyo has expressed his views that, although he did not acquire the real estate for purposes of speculation, he should no longer be a burden to the state affairs given the public's expectations of a public servant's ethical and social responsibilities," senior public communication secretary Park Soo-hyun told a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Park added that President Moon Jae-in accepted Kim's resignation right away.

As part of South Korea's anti-corruption measures, high-level government officials must declare their assets. Appointed to the position in March, Kim told the government that he owns property worth 9.12 billion won ($8 million) but also having financial liabilities of 5.62 billion won. His registered real estate includes two commercial stores in Seoul, an apartment in the  Seongnam city south of Seoul, and a forest land.

Kim apologized for the "misunderstanding" and promised to resolve the issue by getting rid of some of his belongings.

Related Topics

Dollar Seoul South Korea North Korea March Sunday Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Securit ..

16 minutes ago

DP World UAE Region, Conares contribute to UAEâ€™s ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in G20 Finance Trackâ€™s second G ..

1 hour ago

Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 ..

2 hours ago

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.