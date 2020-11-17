S.Korean Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With US Army Chief of Staff - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook on Tuesday discussed enhancing the Seoul-Washington military cooperation with US Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The US chief of staff of the army arrived in South Korea on Monday as a part of his trip across Asia, the news outlet reports, citing military officials.

According to the agency, which cited the ministry, during the talks, Suh mentioned the contribution of the US Army to the peninsula and the region's stability and peace.

He also requested close coordination for military readiness posture in order to support the diplomatic effort toward peace with North Korea.

On his part, McConville reiterated the importance of the bilateral alliance for peace in the region and promised to develop it further.

The United States has its force stationed in South Korea since 1957, following the end of the Korean war in 1953 that saw the peninsula split in two between the pro-Soviet North and pro-Western South.