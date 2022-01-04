UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing -- Media

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 02:38 PM

An F-35A stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing during a training flight on Tuesday for a landing gear problem, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean air force

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :

The stealth fighter crash-landed at the runway of an airbase in Seosan, about 150 km southwest of Seoul, at around 12:51 p.m. local time.

The landing gear did not work for an unidentified defect of the electronic aviation system. No casualties were reported from the emergency landing.

The South Korean air force reportedly planned to investigate the cause of the accident and stop the flight of F-35A fighter jets before the investigation result come out.

