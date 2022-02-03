UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Foreign Minister Opposes Sado Mine Heritage Bid In Talks With Japan Counterpart

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in the first telephone call with his Japanese counterpart, Hayashi Yoshimasa, voiced protest against Tokyo's plans to include the closed Sado mine, associated with the forced labor of Koreans, in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday

According to the media, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Chung expressed "deep disappointment" over Japan's decision to recommend the facility as UNESCO heritage despite the fact that it had "painful history related to forced labor of Koreans."

In addition, Chung reportedly called on Tokyo to keep its promise and release information on the forced labor of Koreans at all Japanese sites listed as UNESCO heritage. The minister also urged his Japanese counterpart to take necessary measures over forced labor to narrow differences between the two countries.

In December, 2021, the South Korean Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to stop pressing for the inclusion of the closed Sado mine in the UNESCO World Heritage List, pledging to take measures to prevent this if necessary.

The site in question operated as a major gold and silver mine in the 17th century but its production levels significantly dropped by the end of the 19th century. After a short-term recovery, mining operations were reduced under the impact of World War II.

According to the news agency, citing historical documents, over 1,000 Koreans were forced into labor at the mine during colonization period of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

Should Japan pursue its recommendation, a decision on the matter could be expected in 2023.

