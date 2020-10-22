UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Foreign Minister Promises To Visit US In 'Near Future' - Seoul

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:24 PM

S.Korean Foreign Minister Promises to Visit US in 'Near Future' - Seoul

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held two phone conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in recent days and promised to visit the United States in the near future, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held two phone conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in recent days and promised to visit the United States in the near future, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, Pompeo and Kang talked about bilateral Seoul-Washington relations and global issues on Wednesday and on Thursday.

"[Kang] decided to visit the US in the near future at the invitation of Secretary of State Pompeo to hold talks between the heads of the foreign ministries and to continue strategic communication on the Korean Peninsula, as well as on regional and global problems," the ministry said in a press release.

The top diplomats also discussed the selection process of the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO). At the moment, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and ex-Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are competing for the position, meaning that a woman will lead the WTO for the first time.

Pompeo was planning to visit Seoul in October but canceled his trip after US President Donald Trump got diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Visit Trump Ngozi Seoul Lead United States North Korea October Women Top Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Captain (retd) Safdar and IGP Sindh’s issue: A f ..

15 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Second Wave of COVID-19 to Last Longer ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations underway to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Na ..

2 minutes ago

Influential Trump Envoy Attempted to Negotiate Ven ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix and Bank Alfalah Join Hands to Bring Excit ..

27 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.