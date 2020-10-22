S.Korean Foreign Minister Promises to Visit US in 'Near Future' - Seoul

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held two phone conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in recent days and promised to visit the United States in the near future, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

According to the ministry, Pompeo and Kang talked about bilateral Seoul-Washington relations and global issues on Wednesday and on Thursday.

"[Kang] decided to visit the US in the near future at the invitation of Secretary of State Pompeo to hold talks between the heads of the foreign ministries and to continue strategic communication on the Korean Peninsula, as well as on regional and global problems," the ministry said in a press release.

The top diplomats also discussed the selection process of the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO). At the moment, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and ex-Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are competing for the position, meaning that a woman will lead the WTO for the first time.

Pompeo was planning to visit Seoul in October but canceled his trip after US President Donald Trump got diagnosed with the coronavirus.