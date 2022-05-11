UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Gov't To Submit Extra Budget Bill To Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The South Korean government planned to submit an extra budget bill to the parliament later this week to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit microbusiness owners, the finance minister said Wednesday

Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho said in his first consultative meeting with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) that the government drew up the supplementary budget bill to heavily compensate the small merchants and the self-employed, who suffered a lot amid the pandemic.

Choo said the bill was scheduled to be endorsed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday and submitted to the National Assembly on Friday.

The budget scheme announcement came a day after the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol was inaugurated.

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the People Power Party, said in the meeting that at least 6 million won (about 4,700 U.S. Dollars) of cash handout per person should be offered to about 3.7 million small merchants, the self-employed persons, and small firms with revenue of less than 3 billion won (2.3 million U.S. dollars).

