UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Gov't To Submit Extra Budget Bill To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parliament

The South Korean government planned to submit an extra budget bill to the parliament later this week to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit micro-business owners, the finance minister said Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The South Korean government planned to submit an extra budget bill to the parliament later this week to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit micro-business owners, the finance minister said Wednesday.

Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho said in his first consultative meeting with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) that the government drew up the supplementary budget bill to heavily compensate the small merchants and the self-employed, who suffered a lot amid the pandemic.

Choo said the bill was scheduled to be endorsed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday and submitted to the National Assembly on Friday.

The budget scheme announcement came a day after the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol was inaugurated.

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the People Power Party, said in the meeting that at least 6 million won (about 4,700 U.S. Dollars) of cash handout per person should be offered to about 3.7 million small merchants, the self-employed persons, and small firms with revenue of less than 3 billion won (2.3 million U.S. dollars). President Yoon pledged on his campaign trail to properly compensate the pandemic-hit small merchants with over 50 trillion won (39 billion U.S. dollars) of fiscal money.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Budget North Korea Money Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before app ..

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

4 minutes ago
 Cargo throughout rises significantly at Shanghai a ..

Cargo throughout rises significantly at Shanghai airport

14 seconds ago
 Air quality healthy in Capital as vehicular traffi ..

Air quality healthy in Capital as vehicular traffic declines due to heatwave

17 seconds ago
 NA calls upon President to act in 'non-partisan' m ..

NA calls upon President to act in 'non-partisan' manner

2 minutes ago
 Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recen ..

Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recently - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenanc ..

Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenance work

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.