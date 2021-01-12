UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Gyms, Cafes Sue Government Over Losses Amid COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

S.Korean Gyms, Cafes Sue Government Over Losses Amid COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Hundreds of gym and cafe owners in South Korea have filed or will soon file for compensation to cover losses incurred due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Hundreds of gym and cafe owners in South Korea have filed or will soon file for compensation to cover losses incurred due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, 203 gym owners who are members of the Pilates and Fitness business Association have filed for 5 million won ($4,500) each, arguing that the restrictions on the gyms' operation have no scientific grounds.

The association's head Park Joo-hyung said that the restrictions were groundless since less than one percent of COVID-19 infections, which were registered in the capital of Seoul, were found in the visitors of indoor gyms.

"If the government imposed an assembly ban and other restrictions simply due to the belief that [saliva] sprays more at indoor sports facilities, they must reconsider," Park said, as quoted by the media.

The founder of the association of the country's cafe owners, Ko Jang-soo, said that roughly 200 cafe owners were planning to sue for a total of 1 billion won in damages they suffered due to the restrictions.

"We're filing a suit out of desperation because our livelihoods are at risk due to the government's COVID-19 regulations," Ko said, as quoted by Yonhap.

In late November, the South Korean government imposed restrictions on the operation of cafes, allowing the entities only to deliver and sell takeout food and drinks. In early December, South Korean gyms were forced to close due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 infections. Last week, the government allowed gyms to accept up to nine children at a time, though this decision failed to improve the situation in the industry.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Business Seoul South Korea North Korea November December Media Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

16 seconds ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

21 minutes ago

Iran May Enrich 120Kg of Uranium to 20% Sooner Tha ..

43 seconds ago

Taliban Spokesman Denies Claims Group Commits Targ ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons fir ..

49 seconds ago

China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.