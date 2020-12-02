The closure of North Korea's borders over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease could result in hunger and riots in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean intelligence

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The closure of North Korea's borders over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease could result in hunger and riots in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean intelligence.

According to the Japanese Tokyo Shimbun newspaper, the social environment in North Korea has deteriorated, prices have soared, and an increase in injustice and corruption has been reported. All these factors could lead to a tragic situation, including the death of people from hunger and riots.

The publication, in particular, notes that the North Korean authorities have blocked off the city of Hyesan on the border with China and the port of Nampho in the Yellow Sea; blocked the capital of the country Pyongyang for entry and exit; prohibited the import of any goods from abroad; practically stopped the foreign trade, which is 90 percent dependent on China.

Earlier in November, at the National Assembly of South Korea, the country's intelligence released data showing that trade between North Korea and China from January to October reached $530 million, which was only one quarter of the amount reported during the same period a year earlier. Since the cessation of imports from China the prices of certain products have increased, including sugar, tobacco and condiments.

According to the newspaper, the North Korean authorities have even banned coastal fishing and salt mining, due to the fear of contamination of sea water with the coronavirus infection.