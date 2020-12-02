UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Intelligence Thinks North's Isolation Over COVID-19 Could Cause Hunger - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:44 PM

S.Korean Intelligence Thinks North's Isolation Over COVID-19 Could Cause Hunger - Reports

The closure of North Korea's borders over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease could result in hunger and riots in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean intelligence

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The closure of North Korea's borders over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease could result in hunger and riots in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean intelligence.

According to the Japanese Tokyo Shimbun newspaper, the social environment in North Korea has deteriorated, prices have soared, and an increase in injustice and corruption has been reported. All these factors could lead to a tragic situation, including the death of people from hunger and riots.

The publication, in particular, notes that the North Korean authorities have blocked off the city of Hyesan on the border with China and the port of Nampho in the Yellow Sea; blocked the capital of the country Pyongyang for entry and exit; prohibited the import of any goods from abroad; practically stopped the foreign trade, which is 90 percent dependent on China.

Earlier in November, at the National Assembly of South Korea, the country's intelligence released data showing that trade between North Korea and China from January to October reached $530 million, which was only one quarter of the amount reported during the same period a year earlier. Since the cessation of imports from China the prices of certain products have increased, including sugar, tobacco and condiments.

According to the newspaper, the North Korean authorities have even banned coastal fishing and salt mining, due to the fear of contamination of sea water with the coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Riots Import Water China Tokyo Pyongyang Same Lead South Korea North Korea January October November Border Media All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries Expo 2020 postpo ..

50 seconds ago

2020 one of three hottest years ever recorded: UN

52 seconds ago

Punjab, Balochistan, KP White & Red teams qualify ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar to Open Fourth World Cup 2022 Stadium on Dec ..

5 minutes ago

EU's Kyriakides Calls for Keeping COVID-19 Restric ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.