UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Lawmakers Eyeing Visits To Washington To Meet With Biden Team - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

S.Korean Lawmakers Eyeing Visits to Washington to Meet With Biden Team - Reports

South Korean politicians have already begun drawing up plans to send delegations to Washington to establish contact with the camp of projected President-elect Joe Biden, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) South Korean politicians have already begun drawing up plans to send delegations to Washington to establish contact with the camp of projected President-elect Joe Biden, media reported on Tuesday.

Citing government sources, state news agency Yonhap said South Korea's ruling Democratic Party is set to send four members, including two parliamentarians, to meet with Biden's diplomacy and defense advisors, as well as key Congress members.

The main opposition People Power Party is also eyeing a delegation to the US capital with the goal of establishing a line of communication with the prospective White House administration, although details are scant, the agency reported.

This is in addition to a separate plan by the parliament's Foreign Affairs and Unification committees to dispatch a bipartisan mission to Washington in mid-December.

The bipartisan delegation will likely serve as a preparatory visit ahead of a higher-level legislative next year, after newly elected members of Congress have been inaugurated in January 2021.

Lawmakers are likely to push to stave off efforts by the previous administration to get Seoul to increase its spending on the maintenance of US military bases in the country by several times.

Related Topics

Washington Parliament White House Visit Seoul South Korea North Korea January Congress Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

12 minutes ago

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest a ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with form ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin Publishes Statement of Putin, Aliyev, Pash ..

2 minutes ago

End of Ethiopia conflict coming within reach, says ..

2 minutes ago

Forest deptt official suspended for facilitating t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.