S.Korean Lawmakers Eyeing Visits to Washington to Meet With Biden Team - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) South Korean politicians have already begun drawing up plans to send delegations to Washington to establish contact with the camp of projected President-elect Joe Biden, media reported on Tuesday.

Citing government sources, state news agency Yonhap said South Korea's ruling Democratic Party is set to send four members, including two parliamentarians, to meet with Biden's diplomacy and defense advisors, as well as key Congress members.

The main opposition People Power Party is also eyeing a delegation to the US capital with the goal of establishing a line of communication with the prospective White House administration, although details are scant, the agency reported.

This is in addition to a separate plan by the parliament's Foreign Affairs and Unification committees to dispatch a bipartisan mission to Washington in mid-December.

The bipartisan delegation will likely serve as a preparatory visit ahead of a higher-level legislative next year, after newly elected members of Congress have been inaugurated in January 2021.

Lawmakers are likely to push to stave off efforts by the previous administration to get Seoul to increase its spending on the maintenance of US military bases in the country by several times.