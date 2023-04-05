Close
S.Korean Leader Calls For Designation Of 10 Wildfire-Hit Areas As Disaster Zones - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol directed the government on Wednesday to designate the country's 10 areas most affected by the recent wildfires as special disaster zones, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a presidential spokesperson.

The list of the areas includes the counties of Hongseong, Geumsan, Dangjin, Boryeong and Buyeo in South Chungcheong Province, Seo Ward in Daejeon, Okcheon in North Chungcheong Province, Suncheon and Hampyeong in South Jeolla Province and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, the media outlet reported.

The status of special disaster zones will provide the areas with financial support in reconstruction, relief funds for the affected residents and other advantages, the report said.

Wildfires have become a not so rare occurrence in South Korea in the recent years. On Sunday, over 30 wildfires devastated different areas all across the country, becoming the third ever registered outbreak in a single day. Hot and dry weather became a catalyst for the disaster.

