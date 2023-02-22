S.Korean Military Believes North Korea Highly Likely to Launch Spy Satellite - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The South Korean military believes that North Korea is highly likely to launch a reconnaissance satellite using its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology and conduct another test to complete its warhead capabilities, Yoo Sang-bum, a lawmaker from the ruling People Power Party, said on Wednesday.

"They have not fired an ICBM at a normal angle so far, but the North has all the capabilities and is adjusting the timeline to pressure the United States," Yoo said after a closed-door briefing of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

At the same time, the DIA believes that North Korea could conduct a seventh nuclear test to complete its capabilities to build smaller and lighter nuclear bombs, as well as launch a military spy satellite, the report said.

Over the weekend, North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. On Monday, Pyongyang also test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. Tokyo said that both missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone.