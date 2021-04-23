UrduPoint.com
S.Korean NGO Decries Court's Dismissal Of Compensation Claim To Japan Over 'Comfort Women'

The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan on Friday slammed a recent ruling by a Seoul court dismissing a compensation lawsuit filed by victims of sexual abuse from Japanese military during the World War II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan on Friday slammed a recent ruling by a Seoul court dismissing a compensation lawsuit filed by victims of sexual abuse from Japanese military during the World War II.

On Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court rejected a compensation claim from 20 plaintiffs against Tokyo, including surviving victims of wartime sexual enslavement, also known as "comfort women," citing the principle of sovereign immunity, under which a state is not obliged to abide by rulings of foreign courts.

"We condemn the 4.21 ruling against human rights, peace and historical justice," the NGO said in a statement.

The "comfort women" system was set up by the Japanese imperial forces in occupied countries, including South Korea, during Tokyo's colonial rule, which lasted from 1910-1945 over the Korean Peninsula. Under the scheme, up to 200,000 young women and girls were sexually enslaved for the military. The issue remains a stumbling block in relations between Tokyo and Seoul.

The court dismissal of the lawsuit drew condemnation from several rights groups, which referred to a ruling that the same court made in January, and under which Tokyo was obliged to pay financial reparations of 100 million won (nearly $90,000) to 12 sexual abuse victims in a separate "comfort women" case launched in 2016.

Japan, however, rejected the ruling, maintaining that the issue was settled in a bilateral 2015 agreement that saw the previous leadership extend apologies and sponsor a foundation supporting the victims.

However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in annulled the deal amid criticism that the agreement, signed by the previous government, had ignored the opinions of survivors.

Japan has also frequently cited a 1965 deal signed with South Korea that restored diplomatic ties between the two countries and stipulated that Tokyo would pay Seoul $800 million in economic assistance to normalize bilateral relations.

The cases surrounding the use of forced labor and "comfort women" during Japan's 20th century colonial expansion have become a point of contention in relations between the East Asian neighbors.

