S.Korean president to deepen UK ties on second day of state visit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gets down to business Wednesday on the second day of his state visit to Britain, meeting political leaders and signing a new diplomatic accord.

He will later hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as speak to opposition leader Keir Starmer, who is tipped to become Britain's next leader at an election expected in 2024.

Earlier, Yoon addressed a business forum attended by CEOs and other representatives from both countries, which will kickstart talks on a beefed-up UK-South Korea free trade deal.

While meeting Sunak, he will formally agree a new pact -- the "Downing Street Accord" -- set to deepen cooperation on technology, defence and security, and "redefine the relationship", according to the UK government.

Yoon has said the visit is "a springboard" for greater cooperation, with South Korea aiming to expand business opportunities and high-tech industry supply chains as well as bolster diplomatic and defence ties.

Addressing British lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday -- the first day of his three-day visit -- he said their bilateral relations "will be reborn as true global strategic partners".

- Broaden cooperation -

Wednesday's meetings follow the formal royal welcome Yoon and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, received on their first day, which saw London roll out the red carpet.

King Charles III threw a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace -- attended by an array of VIPs, including other UK royals and K-pop stars Blackpink -- to end a packed day of pomp-filled ceremony.

Earlier, the first couple of South Korea enjoyed a private lunch at the palace and visited Westminster Abbey, where Charles was formally crowned monarch six months ago.

Yoon is the first foreign leader hosted by Charles since his May coronation, with the visit coming as Britain forges stronger post-Brexit ties with fast-growing economies in the Indo-Pacific region.