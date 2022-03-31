S.Korean President Urges Military to Strengthen Defense Amid N.Korean Missile Launch

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on the country's military to strengthen its defense capacity amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a new North Korean missile launch

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on the country's military to strengthen its defense capacity amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a new North Korean missile launch.

"I ask you to concentrate your defense capacities, do everything to prevent even the slightest crack (in defenses), especially now, when gaps in defense may arise due to the change of administration and the actions of North Korea that exacerbate the crisis," Moon said during a ceremony of presenting ceremonial swords to 75 brigadier generals.

They were given traditional Korean "SamJeong" swords, which translates as "three spirits," symbolizing national defense, unification and prosperity.

On March 24, North Korea launched a Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, thereby violating its voluntary moratorium observed since 2017. According to various sources, North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.