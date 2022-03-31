UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President Urges Military To Strengthen Defense Amid N.Korean Missile Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 09:31 PM

S.Korean President Urges Military to Strengthen Defense Amid N.Korean Missile Launch

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on the country's military to strengthen its defense capacity amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a new North Korean missile launch

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on the country's military to strengthen its defense capacity amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a new North Korean missile launch.

"I ask you to concentrate your defense capacities, do everything to prevent even the slightest crack (in defenses), especially now, when gaps in defense may arise due to the change of administration and the actions of North Korea that exacerbate the crisis," Moon said during a ceremony of presenting ceremonial swords to 75 brigadier generals.

They were given traditional Korean "SamJeong" swords, which translates as "three spirits," symbolizing national defense, unification and prosperity.

On March 24, North Korea launched a Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, thereby violating its voluntary moratorium observed since 2017. According to various sources, North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.

Related Topics

Nuclear Japan North Korea March May 2017

Recent Stories

US Considering Rebate Card, Direct Payment to Ease ..

US Considering Rebate Card, Direct Payment to Ease Impact of Rising Energy Costs ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 2 more positive corona

Balochistan reports 2 more positive corona

3 minutes ago
 LUH Board recommends expansion of hospital for pat ..

LUH Board recommends expansion of hospital for patients' facilities

3 minutes ago
 FWMC chief checks cleanliness in Ramadan bazaars

FWMC chief checks cleanliness in Ramadan bazaars

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says No Indications Russia Preparing to U ..

Pentagon Says No Indications Russia Preparing to Use Nuclear Weapons

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Favors Becoming Guarantor of Ukraine's Secu ..

Turkey Favors Becoming Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Erdogan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.